版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 19:03 BJT

Teradata profit rises

May 3 Teradata Corp posted a higher quarterly profit as sales at the data storage and analytics company jumped 21 percent.

Net income rose to $91 million, or 53 cents per share, from $65 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased to $613 million from $506 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐