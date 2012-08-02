Teradata profit beats estimates on data analytics demand

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Teradata Corp's quarterly profit trumped estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast, riding a surge in demand for data storage and analytics products.
Teradata is betting on the growing market for "big data" analysis - the ability to analyze vast amounts of stored information in real time.
The company expects a profit of $2.72 to $2.82 per share, excluding items, up from its previous view of $2.60 to $2.70 a share.
Net income rose to $112 million, or 65 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $103 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.
Revenue from Americas, which accounts for majority of the company's sales, rose 17 percent to $398 million. Total revenue rose 14 percent to $665 million.
Analysts expected a profit of 65 cents per share, on revenue of $660.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which closed at $66.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, rose 5 percent to $69.50 in premarket trading. The stock touched a life high of $79.88 in May, but has declined 17 percent since then.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.