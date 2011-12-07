UPDATE 1-Teranga Gold sees lower gold output at Senegal mine

Dec 7 Teranga Gold Corp said it
expects to produce less gold than previously planned for the
year as drill and loading availability issues hit access to high
grade zones at its Sabodala Gold mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Teranga now expects yearly production at 130,000-135,000
ounces of gold, down from the 140,000 ounces expected earlier.
Quarterly gold production was earlier expected at 45,000 ounces.
The company also expects to spend more on production, with
cash costs budgeted at $875-$925 per ounce, up from the
$850-$875 per ounce estimated previously.
The Toronto-based miner said drill availability has been
addressed, with two drill rigs scheduled to go on site this
month and a third next quarter.
Teranga shares closed at C$2.32 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.