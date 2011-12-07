UPDATE 1-Teranga Gold sees lower gold output at Senegal mine

Dec 7 Teranga Gold Corp said it expects to produce less gold than previously planned for the year as drill and loading availability issues hit access to high grade zones at its Sabodala Gold mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Teranga now expects yearly production at 130,000-135,000 ounces of gold, down from the 140,000 ounces expected earlier. Quarterly gold production was earlier expected at 45,000 ounces.

The company also expects to spend more on production, with cash costs budgeted at $875-$925 per ounce, up from the $850-$875 per ounce estimated previously.

The Toronto-based miner said drill availability has been addressed, with two drill rigs scheduled to go on site this month and a third next quarter.

Teranga shares closed at C$2.32 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.