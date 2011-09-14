UPDATE 3-Teradyne eyes wireless market with $510 mln LitePoint buy

* Sees deal to add $150 mln in rev, $0.15 to EPS in 2012

* LifePoint is Teradyne's biggest deal

* Deal value could rise to $580 mln, if some performance targets are met (Rewrites throughout, adds conference call details)

Sept 14 Chip testing equipment maker Teradyne Inc said it would buy privately held LitePoint Corp for $510 million to tap into the fast-growing wireless device market, marking its biggest ever deal.

The LitePoint deal will expand Teradyne's offerings of products that test wireless chips used in tablets and smartphones and follows rival Advantest Corp's $1.1 billion takeover of Verigy Ltd.

"With LitePoint we will be able to help brand and chipset companies get the new products to market in weeks versus months," Chief Executive Michael Bradley said on a conference call with clients.

A booming market for smartphones and tablets has spurred demand for devices that test wireless equipment used for these products. This has prompted makers of chip testing equipment to eye acquisitions in the space.

"LitePoint looks and feels like Teradyne..smaller of course, but quite similar in its cultural DNA," Bradley said.

The deal, which was approved by the boards of both companies, will add about 10 percent on top of consensus estimates for Teradyne's earnings in 2012, the company said in a statement.

Answering an analyst on the call Bradley said the 10 percent on top of Wall Street estimates could translate to $150 million in revenue and a 15 cent per share contribution to earnings.

The total deal value could rise to as much as $580 million if LitePoint meets certain performance targets by the end of 2012.

The LitePoint acquisition, slated to close in the fourth quarter, is Teradyne's third deal since 2008 and dwarfs all its previous buys like Nextest and Eagle Test.

Teradyne shares closed at $12.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)