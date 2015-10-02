France's Tereos to expand trading into ethanol - source

BRIEF-Agenus files for offering of up to 157,513 shares by selling stockholder
* Files for offering of up to 157,513 shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jIMpis) Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 2 French sugar maker Tereos is to expand its trading activity to cover ethanol, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
Tereos, which is one of the world's largest producers of sugar and ethanol, set up the Tereos Commodities unit last year to trade sugar ahead of an expected rise in European sugar output when a quota regime expires in 2017.
The ethanol desk will be headed by Laurent Ibars, who was previously a trader with Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Raizen, and global trading group Cargill, the source said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Bate Felix)
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share
* Resolute Energy Corp - on Jan 17 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 million