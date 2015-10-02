UPDATE 1-France's Tereos to expand trading into ethanol

BRIEF-Agenus files for offering of up to 157,513 shares by selling stockholder
* Files for offering of up to 157,513 shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jIMpis) Further company coverage:
(Adds confirmation by spokesman, further detail)
PARIS Oct 2 French sugar maker Tereos is to expand its trading activity to cover ethanol, it said on Friday.
The company, one of the world's largest producers of sugar and ethanol, set up the Tereos Commodities unit last year to trade sugar ahead of an expected rise in European sugar output when a quota regime expires in 2017.
The ethanol desk will be headed by Laurent Ibars, who was previously a trader with Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Raizen and global trading group Cargill, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
A Tereos spokesman later confirmed the information.
Ethanol trading activities should start on Apr. 1, at the start of Tereos' next fiscal year, the spokesman said.
Tereos, a cooperative group made up of about 12,000 farmers, is the European Union's top ethanol producer, and among the five largest ones in Brazil. It produces 1.9 million cubic metres of ethanol from several commodities such as sugar beet, cane and grains, per year, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Bate Felix and Pravin Char)
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share
* Resolute Energy Corp - on Jan 17 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 million