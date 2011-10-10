Terex agrees to acquire stake in Ritz do Brazil

Oct 10, U.S. construction machinery maker Terex Corp (TEX.N), accelerating its foray into emerging markets, said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Ritz do Brazil, a maker of equipment for constructing and maintaining power lines.

Ritz, in business since 1960, has a plant near Rio de Janeiro and exports to 60 countries. The company, whose products include equipment such as aerial lifts, has 700 employees and does business with Brazil's leading utilities, Terex said. Terms of the deal were not released.

"This transaction is not deemed material," Tom Gelston, Terex vice president of investor relations, said in an e-mail on Monday. "We don't have any comment on the size or consideration paid for our equity stake in this company."

Terex, based in Westport, Connecticut, said the deal was a natural extension of its Terex Utilities business.

Terex recently won regulatory approval to acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes AG D9CGn.DE, boosting its scale and exposure in emerging markets such as China.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll; Editing by Ted Kerr)