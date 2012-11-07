版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Terex outlook to positive

Nov 7 Terex Corp : * Moody's rates terex's new sr. notes b3; outlook changed to positive from

stable

