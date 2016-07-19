Konecranes seeks EU approval with concessions over Terex deal

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
BRUSSELS, July 19 - Finnish crane maker Konecranes has offered concessions in efforts to secure EU antitrust approval for its 1.1-billion-euro ($1.22 billion) takeover bid for U.S. peer Terex Corp's cranes business.
Konecranes submitted its proposal on July 15, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Tuesday. The EU competition authority is expected to seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full investigation.
The Commission delayed its decision on the deal to Aug. 8 from July 25.
Terex's cranes business, which services ports and factories, has manufacturing operations in 16 countries.
($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.