Konecranes wins EU conditional approval for Terex's crane business buy

BRUSSELS Aug 8 Finnish crane maker Konecranes
has gained the conditional approval of the European
Commission for the acquisition of the crane and container
handling segment of U.S.- based Terex, the EU executive said on
Monday in a statement.
To conclude the acquisition, Konecranes committed to sell
its Stahl global business for cranes and other handling
materials, the Commission said, stressing that this commitment
was considered sufficient to preserve competition in Germany and
France, the European markets most affected by the merger.
The Commission said that the deal cannot be completed before
it has approved the buyer of the assets put up for sale.
The merger will create the world's leading provider of
hoists, industrial cranes and handling solutions.
