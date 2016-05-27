Finland's Konecranes says Terex deal to go forward, shares rise

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
HELSINKI May 27 Finnish crane maker Konecranes on Friday said its proposed deal with U.S. Terex is set to go forward after China's Zoomlion dropped its rival bid.
"We've reached the result we wanted, and we are very pleased," chief executive Panu Ruotila told Reuters.
Konecranes agreed this month to buy Terex' crane business for ports and factories, but Terex had the right to back out of the deal for a fee this month in case it agreed with Zoomlion on a sale of Terex as a whole to Zoomlion.
Shares in the company rose 5 percent in early Helsinki trade. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia