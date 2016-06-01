版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 11:10 BJT

China says there was no foreign currency hurdle in Zoomlion's bid for Terex

BEIJING, June 1 China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday that Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd's bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp did not have to clear foreign currency hurdles.

Zoomlion said last week that it had dropped its bid for Terex after failing to agree on terms, clearing the way for a smaller deal between Terex and Finland's Konecranes.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that it would continue to support firms that wish to expand overseas.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐