Terex says received higher offer from China's Zoomlion

March 23 U.S. crane maker Terex Corp
said it had received a higher non-binding proposal from China's
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
to buy the company for $31 per share.
Terex said on Wednesday its board decided to pursue
negotiations to check whether it can obtain a binding proposal
from Zoomlion.
Reuters had reported earlier in the month that Zoomlion had
increased its offer to more than $3.4 billion by adding a
special dividend for Terex shareholders of $1 per share to its
previous $30 per share cash offer.
Terex said its board has not changed its recommendation in
support of the proposed combination with Finnish rival
Konecranes Abp.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)