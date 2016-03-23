UPDATE 1-Terex says received higher offer from China's Zoomlion

(Adds details, background)
March 23 U.S. crane maker Terex Corp
said it had received a higher bid from China's Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd to buy the
company for $31 per share.
Zoomlion's offer has been increased to about $3.40 billion
from $3.29 billion, based on the company's total diluted
outstanding shares as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Terex shares jumped 8.8 percent to $25.82 in extended trade.
Reuters had reported earlier in the month that Zoomlion had
increased its offer to more than $3.4 billion by adding a
special dividend for Terex shareholders of $1 per share to its
previous $30 per share cash offer made in January.
Terex said on Wednesday its board decided to pursue
negotiations to check whether it can obtain a binding proposal
from Zoomlion, which provides for a high degree of closing
certainty.
Reuters reported in January that a Zoomlion-Terex deal could
be blocked by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States.
Terex said its board has not changed its recommendation in
support of the proposed combination with Finnish rival
Konecranes Abp.
Until Terex's existing agreement with Konecranes is
terminated, it cannot enter into an agreement with Zoomlion,
Terex said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)