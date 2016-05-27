China's Zoomlion abandons talks with U.S. crane maker Terex

HONG KONG May 27 Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Friday it has
terminated stake sale talks with U.S. crane maker Terex Corp
, the latest blow to corporate China's growing ambitions
to acquire U.S. assets.
The move comes just weeks after Finland's Konecranes
agreed to buy Terex Corp's crane business for ports
and factories for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
That deal left the door open for Chinese rival Zoomlion,
which had sweetened its offer to buy the U.S. company in March
to $3.4 billion, to buy the rest.
"No agreement can be reached on the crucial terms," Zoomlion
said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
In April, China's Anbang Insurance Group Co said it had
abandoned its $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide Inc, paving the way for Marriott International
Inc to buy the Sheraton and Westin hotels operator.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Bengaluru Newsroom;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)