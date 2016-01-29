Terex sale talks with Zoomlion continue despite worry U.S. may block -sources

| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 29 Terex Corp's
sale discussions with China's Zoomlion are
continuing despite concerns a deal could be blocked by the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS),
according to people familiar with the matter.
CFIUS, set up by the U.S. government to scrutinize deals
that could pose national security threats, has been increasingly
flexing its muscle amid intensifying Chinese interest in foreign
investments. Earlier this month, it forced Philips to
scrap a $3.3. billion sale of its lighting business to a
consortium backed by Chinese investors.
Terex, a Westport, Connecticut-based crane maker, has 97
so-called priority-rated contracts with the U.S. government that
could attract CFIUS scrutiny. It also provides mobile harbor
cranes in ports that are seen as a critical part of U.S.
infrastructure.
"Dubai Ports (World) pales in comparison to the potential
security issues involved" with a potential Zoomlion merger with
Terex, Michael Wessel, a member of the US-China Economic and
Security Review Commission, tweeted on Wednesday.
Dubai's DP World dropped a deal to manage six U.S.
ports in 2006 following U.S. political backlash.
While Terex's board has yet to decide on whether it should
abandon an agreed sale to Finland's Konecranes in
favor of Zoomlion's $3.3 billion unsolicited proposal, it is not
treating CFIUS as an issue that would preclude any deal with
Zoomlion, the people said this week.
The value of Terex's priority-rated government contracts is
very small and not material to Terex's business, according to
the sources.
The company's ports business in North America is also small,
with its biggest contract being a $75 million order for
automated equipment at the Long Beach port in California, the
sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are not public. Terex declined to comment, while a
Zoomlion spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Port equipment accounted for 11 percent of Terex's sales in
2014, according to its latest annual report.
To be sure, Terex already has a Chinese competitor operating
in U.S. ports, Zhenua Port Machinery (ZPMC).
Zoomlion has offered $30 per share in cash for Terex, versus
the 0.8 Konecranes shares for each Terex share that its
shareholders stand to receive as a result of the deal that was
agreed in August. Terex shares ended trading in New York on
Thursday at $22.
Terex has to pay Konecranes a $37 million termination fee
under its merger agreement if its board changes its
recommendation on the deal.
A deal for Terex would stretch Zoomlion's balance sheet and
may spur it to seek backing from the Chinese government, William
Blair equity analysts wrote in a research note on Jan. 26. This
could increase CFIUS scrutiny of the deal. Zoomlion is partly
owned by the Chinese province of Hunan.
On Wednesday, Konecranes Chairman Stig Gustavson questioned
how Zoomlion would finance a transaction and whether it could
get a deal with Terex approved by U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Diane Bartz in
Washington, D.C.; Additional reporting by Fang Yan in Beijing;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)