Finland's Konecranes sees Zoomlion-Terex deal unlikely - report

HELSINKI Jan 27 Konecranes said
China's Zoomlion is unlikely to buy Terex,
the U.S. company which the Finnish crane maker has agreed to
merge with, its chairman told local newspaper.
Terex late on Tuesday said it had received an unsolicited
$3.3 billion bid from Zoomlion, adding that it was reviewing the
proposal.
Shares in Konecranes fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday
on fears that its proposed merger with Terex, which has been
expected to close in the second quarter, would fail.
Konecranes chairman Stig Gustavson, however, said he was
sceptical on Zoomlion's financial ability to pursue such a deal.
He said Konecranes will continue to pursue the merger with
Terex as planned.
"We have a deal with Terex, and that can't be terminated
just like that."
Terex and Konecranes agreed an all-share merger in August
2015, hoping that a combined $10 billion in annual revenue would
help them better cope with cooling Chinese and weak European
demand.
