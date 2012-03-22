版本:
New Issue-Terex Corp sells $300 mln notes

March 22 Terex Corp on Thursday sold
$300 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, RBS and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: TEREX CORP 	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY     4/1/2020   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/1/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT   3/27/2012   	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 463 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

