New Issue-Terex Corp sells $300 mln notes

BRIEF-SolarCity reports FY 2016 net loss of $820.4 million
* Says FY revenue was $730.3 million versus $399.6 million last year
March 22 Terex Corp on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, RBS and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEREX CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 4/1/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/1/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/27/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 463 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Says FY revenue was $730.3 million versus $399.6 million last year
March 1 Box Inc is finally bringing in more money than it is spending, the cloud software company said on Wednesday, a milestone investors have been waiting for since its initial public offering more than two years ago.
* Bluedrop performance learning inc says revenue for three months ended Dec. 30, 2016 was $4.7 million, down from $5.6 million