版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 07:27 BJT

Kinder says Carteret, NJ terminal ops back after power out

Feb 7 Pipeline and terminal giant Kinder Morgan said on Tuesday it lost power at its Carteret, New Jersey terminal after a local utility had a power outage over the weekend.

"We were able to restore operations after 48 hours," said Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for the company

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐