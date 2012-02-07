UPDATE 1-Kinder says Carteret, NJ, terminal power restored

* Kinder Morgan says NJ terminal had weekend power outage

* Buckeye says delays gasoline shipment due to supply problem

Feb 7 Pipeline and terminal giant Kinder Morgan said on Tuesday it lost power at its Carteret, New Jersey, terminal after a local utility had a power outage over the weekend.

"We were able to restore operations after 48 hours," said Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for the company.

Kinder Morgan's Carteret has connections to several pipelines, including Colonial and Buckeye.

Earlier, Buckeye Pipeline delayed deliveries of gasoline to upstate New York and into the Laurel Pipeline because of an outage at a supplier.

"We had a supply problem into our facility," said Kevin Goodwin, a spokesman for Buckeye.

Buckeye Pipeline said it plans to delay starting gas to upstate New York by 24 hours and shut down operations to the Laurel System for about 12 hours on Wednesday.

"This delay is a ripple effect from the 48-hour shutdown during this past weekend from a primary gas supply facility into the Buckeye Linden facility," the pipeline operator said on Tuesday.

The company has depleted the inventory available for outbound systems and will restart as supply inventory is available.

Carteret and Linden are both located in the New York Harbor area.