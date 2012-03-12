UPDATE 1-Sunoco expands Eagle Point, NJ gasoline, heating oil storage

* Sunoco takes steps to ensure reliability of supply

* Sunoco sees Eagle Point storage expanding

* Sunoco says idled Marcus Hook can receive products

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, March 12 Sunoco Inc. said it increased the storage capacity in the Philadelphia area for refined products on the site of its former Eagle Point refinery to ensure supply reliability after refinery shutdowns in the region.

"Sunoco and Sunoco Logistics stand ready to deliver a reliable supply of refined products and we are confident that we can continue to supply our retail network, as well as our commercial customers," the company said in a statement.

"We currently have the storage and logistical capabilities to handle and move products throughout the Northeast and Midwest."

Sunoco Logistics is the pipeline and terminalling arm of Sunoco.

Sunoco, looking to leave the refinery business after several quarters of losing money, said it now can store 3 million barrels of refined products on the site of the shuttered 145,000-barrel-per-day New Jersey refinery, with 2 million barrels of storage returning to service in 2012 and an unspecified amount of storage still available to return to service.

"Eagle Point, with its vast storage capabilities and multiple pipeline connections, can supply a full slate of refined products to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York markets," the company said in a statement.

"The terminal can also send outbound shipments to Baltimore and New England ports via marine vessels."

The company has already idled its 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refinery and has its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery slated for closure if it is not sold by July.

Late last year, ConocoPhillips shut down its 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. The three refineries are located in a 12-mile radius.

All three of the East Coast refineries slated for closure -- about 50 percent of Northeastern U.S. refining capacity -- run light, sweet crude imported from overseas and priced at a premium to the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.

This makes these refineries less profitable than their more complex Gulf Coast counterparts which can run a wide variety of crude oils and the refineries in the oil-soaked Midwest where oil prices reflect the discount of the crude-glutted region.

To ensure supply into the Philadelphia area, Sunoco said that it can reverse pipelines to bring product from the New York Harbor but gave no timeline of the reversal.

If reversed, that could tap into 500,000 bpd gasoline and diesel coming up from the Gulf Coast's refinery row on the Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil products carrier.

A reversed pipeline could also move imports of gasoline from Europe and other parts of the world from the Harbor down to Philadelphia.

Sunoco said it also upgraded Eagle Point docks to handle 600,000 barrel Aframax and 1 million barrel Suezmax-sized tankers coming from abroad.

Eagle Point also has a pipeline connection to the Laurel and the Harbor Pipeline systems which supply key Northeast markets, the company said.

In Philadelphia, Sunoco said it has has developed plans to reverse pipelines to feed the local Belmont Terminal, a key regional truck loading facility, but gave no specifics as to size or timeline for startup.

Sunoco said it has upgraded the ability to handle rail-car off loadings at Eagle Point but did not say how many cars the upgraded terminal could handle.

Sources familiar with operations at Eagle Point said earlier that light, sweet Bakken crude oil from the shale oil play in North Dakota has already been arriving by rail.

Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, along with Conoco's 238,000 bpd Bayway refinery, nearby in Linden, New Jersey, has been testing light sweet Bakken crude, which is cheaper to buy than overseas grade but currently more complex to transport.

During its fourth-quarter conference call in February, Sunoco confirmed earlier Reuters reports that it had been running small amounts of Bakken crude at its Philadelphia refinery, the nation's longest continuously running refinery.

Sunoco said its shuttered Marcus Hook refinery can receive products via the Delaware River, as well local refineries and send them through the pipeline system.

In late February, the borough of Marcus Hook had proposed an ordinance to give it the ability limit the facility's use as a storage facility solely for products refined on site if necessary..

"Although Sunoco is doing its part to ensure that the Northeast is well supplied with gasoline, diesel and other products, it will take more than the efforts of one company. We have every reason to believe the rest of the industry, and the market as a whole, will respond accordingly," the company statement said.