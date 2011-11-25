Terra Firma seeks up to 1 bln euro sovereign fund pool-FT

LONDON Nov 25 Terra Firma Capital Partners
[TERA.UL] is seeking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.33
billion) from a sovereign wealth fund so it can continue to do
deals when its buy-out fund's investment period expires next
year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Big investors from China and the Middle East have
approached Guy Hands' private equity firm, saying they wanted
it to create a separate pool worth between 500 million euros
and 1 billion euros, the FT reported, citing people close to
the matter.
Hands, who founded Terra Firma and is also its chairman, is
mulling the idea as a way of bridging the gap between the
current 5.4 billion euro fund and the completion of its next
fundraising, which the firm plans to begin in early spring, the
newspaper reported.
The buy-out group has up to 700 million euros available for
new investment in its third fund and Hands is confident about
splashing this cash before the end of May, when the investment
period will have expired, the FT reported, citing several
people.
Potential investments in Italy and Spain figure among the
deals he is working on, the newspaper said.
Terra Firma lost a long battle to keep hold of debt-ridden
EMI, the London-based record label that managed acts ranging
from the Beatles to Coldplay, earlier this year.[ID:nLDE71023X]
The seizure of EMI by Citigroup (C.N) wiped out Terra
Firma's 1.7 billion pound equity investment in the music group
and ended almost four years of troubled ownership for the
private equity firm.
The FT cited several large investors as saying that Terra
Firma might struggle with a protracted multiyear fundraising on
the heels of its EMI deal.
Terra Firma was unavailable for immediate comment.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Bernard Orr)