UPDATE 3-Brookfield to take control of SunEdison units for $1.41 bln

(Adds details from Bankruptcy Court hearing)
By John Benny
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos"
of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take
a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41
billion.
Canada's largest alternative-asset manager is increasing its
holding in TerraForm Power after first reporting a stake in
June, when it called the SunEdison unit an "attractive
investment opportunity".
Yieldcos are publicly traded units that hold renewable
energy assets such as solar power plants and wind farms,
including those bought from the sponsor or the parent company.
They have long-term agreements to sell power, giving them
stable cash flows, but they are dependent on the transfer of
assets from their parents to increase dividends.
Brookfield will acquire TerraForm Global Inc for
about $787 million and increase its stake to 51 percent of
TerraForm Power Inc for $622 million.
Brookfield will also assume about $455 million of TerraForm
Global's debt and pay $5.10 per TerraForm Global class A share,
which represents a 20 percent premium to the stock's Monday
closing price.
TerraForm Global owns or has contracts to acquire 952
megawatts of wind and solar power in Brazil, India, China, South
Africa, Thailand, Malaysia and Uruguay.
TerraForm Power class A shareholders will get $11.46 per
share in cash, below the stock's Monday close of $11.59.
TerraForm Power owns about 2,967 megawatts of solar and wind
assets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and
Chile.
Brookfield, which owns over 17,000 megawatts of renewable
energy assets, will replace SunEdison as TerraForm Power's
sponsor once the deal closes. It had a 12.16 percent stake in
TerraForm Power as of Feb. 17, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
As part of the deal, TerraForm Power will issue about 6.6
million shares to SunEdison, which will leave SunEdison with a
higher stake in the unit of 36.9 percent.
SunEdison will exchange its class B shares in TerraForm
Global for 25 percent of TerraForm Global's class A shares.
SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy
company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year
after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled
acquisitions proved unsustainable.
Separately on Tuesday, SunEdison won U.S. Bankruptcy Court
approval for more time to file a plan for emerging from
bankruptcy, beating back an objection to an extension by its
unsecured creditors committee.
Chief Executive John Dubel, also SunEdison's chief
restructuring officer, told the court the company would try to
have a plan by March 29 and that it would share details of the
plan with the committee within a week or two.
In court papers last month, the unsecured creditors
committee charged SunEdison had left it "out in the cold" and
had only been working with its secured creditors on a Chapter 11
plan.
Morgan Stanley, Centerview Partners and AlixPartners were
financial advisers to TerraForm Power, while Greentech Capital
Advisors, Centerview Partners, and AlixPartners advised
TerraForm Global.
Rothschild and Ankura Consulting acted as financial advisers
to SunEdison.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; additional reporting by
Jim Christie in San Francisco.; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar
and Frances Kerry)