UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Terraform Global Inc said on Wednesday bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc is looking to sell its interest in the "yieldco".
The two companies are in "active discussions" for a joint sale process of the stake, Terraform Global said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/29T7nV5)
Terraform Global's shares were up 11.1 percent at $3.61 in light premarket trading.
Terraform Global also said its annual filing for 2015 may include a "going concern" note due to risks related to SunEdison bankruptcy, but said it had sufficient liquidity to support ongoing operations.
SunEdison's two publicly traded subsidiaries, TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power Inc, were not part of the bankruptcy filing.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.