UPDATE 3-Terra Firma boss Hands drops $2 bln EMI case against Citi

By Freya Berry
LONDON, June 10 Briton Guy Hands has withdrawn
his case against Citigroup over the 2007 buyout of music
label EMI, his private equity firm Terra Firma said on Friday,
ending almost seven years of on-off litigation over the
disastrous deal.
Hands, the outspoken founder of Terra Firma and a well-known
figure in the private equity world, had been seeking damages of
1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), alleging that the U.S. bank
misled him over the EMI deal.
"Terra Firma confirms it unreservedly withdraws its
allegations of fraud," a lawyer for the firm told a London
court, adding that it would also pay Citi's legal costs.
At the time of the acquisition, Citigroup advised the then
publicly listed EMI as well as providing financing to Terra
Firma.
Terra Firma's case had focused on a series of alleged "oral
misrepresentations" by senior Citi bankers David Wormsley, Chad
Leat and Michael Klein, which it claimed led to the firm
overpaying for EMI. All three men were set to be called as
witnesses at the trial.
"These claims were brought in good faith," Terra Firma said
in an emailed statement.
"However, it has become evident that our documentation of
the fast-moving and complex events, and memories of these events
after nine years, are no longer sufficient to meet the high
demands of proof required for a fraud claim in court."
Citi welcomed the end of the case.
"We are very pleased that Terra Firma has unreservedly
withdrawn the allegations, agreed to the dismissal of the
proceedings and will pay Citi's costs in relation to this
matter," Citi said in a statement.
The latest court case over EMI, the home of artists
including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Kylie Minogue, began only
on Tuesday.
Terra Firma bought EMI for 2.4 billion pounds in 2007, at
the height of the credit bubble. But when EMI's performance
slumped and the financial crisis hit, the buyout house lost its
entire investment and had its reputation severely dented.
Hands, the man once known as "the king of British private
equity" told the court that the deal personally cost him around
200 million euros ($225 million).
Hands had previously tried unsuccessfully to sue Citi in the
United States.
($1 = 0.6945 pounds)
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
