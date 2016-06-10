Terra Firma boss Hands drops case against Citi over EMI buyout

LONDON, June 10 Guy Hands has withdrawn his case
against Citigroup over the 2007 buyout of music label EMI
by his private equity firm Terra Firma, the company
said on Friday.
"Terra Firma confirms it unreservedly withdraws its
allegations of fraud," a lawyer for the firm told a London
court.
Hands, the founder of Terra Firma, had been seeking damages
of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), alleging that the U.S.
bank misled him in the EMI deal.
"We are very pleased that Terra Firma has unreservedly
withdrawn the allegations, agreed to the dismissal of the
proceedings and will pay Citi's costs in relation to this
matter," Citigroup said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6945 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; writing by Kate Holton; editing by
William Schomberg)