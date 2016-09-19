版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:20 BJT

SunEdison's two yieldcos exploring strategic options, including sale

Sept 19 TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdion Inc, said on Monday that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.

The yieldcos were not part of SunEdison's bankruptcy in April and said at the tine that they had sufficient liquidity to operate and that their assets were not available to satisfy the claims of SunEdison creditors. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐