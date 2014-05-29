SunEdison entity files for U.S. IPO

May 29 TerraForm Power Inc, an entity of solar company SunEdison Inc, filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $50 million.

\TerraForm is a "yield co", which will be a separate, dividend-paying entity of SunEdison.

TerraForm intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TERP". (link.reuters.com/jax69v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)