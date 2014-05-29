SunEdison entity files for U.S. IPO

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
May 29 TerraForm Power Inc, an entity of solar company SunEdison Inc, filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $50 million.
\TerraForm is a "yield co", which will be a separate, dividend-paying entity of SunEdison.
TerraForm intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TERP". (link.reuters.com/jax69v)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.