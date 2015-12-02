版本:
Appaloosa discloses 9.25 pct stake in TerraForm Power

Dec 2 A unit of hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP disclosed a 9.25 percent stake in TerraForm Power Inc , a yieldco of U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc .

The regulatory filing comes a day after David Tepper's fund questioned the yieldco's purchase of residential solar assets from SunEdison. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

