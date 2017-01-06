UPDATE 1-TerraForm to sell some UK solar projects

(Adds details, background and share move)
Jan 6 TerraForm Power Inc, the
"yieldco" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc,
said it would sell some UK solar projects to Vortex, the
renewable energy investment platform of Egypt's EFG Hermes
, for about $580 million.
Shares of TerraForm Power were up 3.3 percent at $13.5 in
early trading.
TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global Inc, the other
yieldco of SunEdison, said in September they were exploring
strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire
business.
TerraForm said on Friday its unit, TerraForm Power Operating
LLC, would sell 24 operating solar projects representing 365
megawatts (MW).
TerraForm Power Operating expects to receive about $208
million of proceeds from the sale, net of expenses and other
adjustments.
The deal proceeds will be used to pay down its net debt,
TerraForm Power said. The company had long-term debt and
financing lease obligations of $2.53 billion as of March 31.
TerraForm Power, which expects the deal to close in the
first half of 2017, will continue to own an 11 MW operating
solar plant in the UK, which it expects to divest in the future.
"Yieldcos" are publicly traded subsidiaries that hold
renewable energy assets, including assets bought from their
parents or sponsors.
The two yieldcos were not part of SunEdison's bankruptcy in
April and the companies said at the time that they had
sufficient liquidity to operate and that their assets were not
available to satisfy the claims of SunEdison's creditors.
Citi was TerraForm Power's financial adviser and Linklaters,
LLP its legal counsel. Watson Farley & Williams acted as legal
counsel to Vortex.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)