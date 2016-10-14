D.E. Shaw evaluating deal for controlling stake in Terraform Power

Oct 14 Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co said it may make a non-binding proposal for SunEdison Inc's stake in Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

D.E. Shaw and Co was evaluating various deals with the two companies which could result in a controlling stake in Terraform Power. (bit.ly/2egBvvm)

In August, Reuters reported that the hedge fund manager was weighing a bid for SunEdison's controlling stake in TerraForm Power, the bankrupt company's most valuable asset, according to sources.

TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc , the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said in September that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)