D.E. Shaw evaluating deal for controlling stake in Terraform Power

Oct 14 Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co said
it may make a non-binding proposal for SunEdison Inc's
stake in Terraform Power Inc, according to a
regulatory filing on Friday.
D.E. Shaw and Co was evaluating various deals with the two
companies which could result in a controlling stake in Terraform
Power. (bit.ly/2egBvvm)
In August, Reuters reported that the hedge fund manager was
weighing a bid for SunEdison's controlling stake in TerraForm
Power, the bankrupt company's most valuable asset, according to
sources.
TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc
, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison
Inc, said in September that they were exploring strategic
alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.
