D.E.Shaw proposes to replace SunEdison as Terraform Power sponsor

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co made a non-binding proposal to replace SunEdison Inc as the operating sponsor of the bankrupt solar company's yieldco Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
D.E. Shaw said earlier this month it may make an offer for SunEdison's stake in Terraform Power.
TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc , the two "yieldcos" of SunEdison, said in September that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.
The two companies were also considering replacing SunEdison with a new sponsor, by negotiating new sponsorship arrangements or by assuming SunEdison's existing sponsorship agreements. (bit.ly/2f3X7il) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.