SunEdison unit TerraForm Power adopts poison pill

July 25 SunEdison Inc's unit
TerraForm Power Inc said it had adopted a shareholders
rights plan to prevent any sale of a significant number of Class
A shares in the company by its bankrupt parent.
Brookfield Asset Management and Appaloosa said in a
regulatory filing on Friday that they would jointly bid for
SunEdison's stake in TerraForm Power.
Separately, SunEdison said on Monday it was working
collaboratively with its two yieldcos to explore "value creation
options" for the companies' Class B shares held by SunEdison.
The rights plan, popularly known as "poison pill", will be
triggered if a party takes 15 percent ownership of TerraForm
Power.
