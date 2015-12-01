版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 22:14 BJT

Hedge fund sends letter to TerraForm on shareholder concerns

Dec 1 Hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sent a letter to SunEdison Inc yieldco TerraForm Power Inc , saying the company's move to buy higher-risk projects from the parent company raises concerns for TerraForm's stakeholders.

The fund wrote that the acquisition of the Vivint Solar portfolio of residential rooftop assets marked an "unfortunate departure" from TerraForm's business model. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐