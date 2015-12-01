Hedge fund sends letter to TerraForm on shareholder concerns

Dec 1 Hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sent a letter to SunEdison Inc yieldco TerraForm Power Inc , saying the company's move to buy higher-risk projects from the parent company raises concerns for TerraForm's stakeholders.

The fund wrote that the acquisition of the Vivint Solar portfolio of residential rooftop assets marked an "unfortunate departure" from TerraForm's business model. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)