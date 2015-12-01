Hedge fund sends letter to TerraForm on shareholder concerns

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sent a letter to SunEdison Inc yieldco TerraForm Power Inc , saying the company's move to buy higher-risk projects from the parent company raises concerns for TerraForm's stakeholders.
The fund wrote that the acquisition of the Vivint Solar portfolio of residential rooftop assets marked an "unfortunate departure" from TerraForm's business model. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: