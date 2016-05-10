SunEdison "yieldcos" extend date to file financial reports

May 10 Bankrupt solar company SunEdison's "yieldcos" - TerraForm Global Inc and Terraform Power Inc - said their units had amended credit agreements to extend the date for filing financial reports.

Under the amended pact, TerraForm Power LLC will have until May 28 to file its annual and quarterly reports. The earlier deadline for filing the annual report was May 7.

TerraForm Global LLC must file its annual report by Aug. 29 and its quarterly report by June 30.

"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable energy assets, including assets bought from the parent company.

SunEdison Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable.

TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc are not part of the bankruptcy. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)