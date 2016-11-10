SunEdison's "yieldcos" delay filing quarterly reports again

Nov 10 TerraForm Power Inc and
TerraForm Global Inc, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar
company SunEdison Inc, said on Thursday they would
delay filing their third-quarter earnings reports.
Both companies are yet to file their annual reports for the
year ended Dec. 31, their first-quarter and second-quarter
reports. (bit.ly/2fBakf6) (bit.ly/2fB8oDq)
TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global have said they had
identified "material weaknesses" in their internal controls over
financial reporting and that they would have to implement more
controls and procedures to finalize financial statements for the
2015 annual report.
SunEdison has also delayed its annual, first-quarter and
second-quarter filings after identifying "material weaknesses"
in its financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a
newly implemented IT system.
The company has also said it was conducting an internal
investigation into its financial position.
TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global said in September they
were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their
entire business.
Brookfield Asset Management, which in June
expressed interest in acquiring SunEdison's stake in TerraForm,
said in regulatory filing earlier in the day that it had met
with the companies and their advisers to discuss possible deals.
One option discussed was Brookfield replacing SunEdison as
sponsor of the units, purchasing Class A and Class B from
stockholders and the yieldcos remaining listed entities.
Alternately, Brookfield would purchase 100 percent of the
companies for cash.
However, Brookfield said nothing was agreed and no specific
prices were discussed at the meeting.
"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable
energy assets, including those bought from the parent company.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)