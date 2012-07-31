UPDATE 2-Terumo sues Olympus over lost shareholder value

* Terumo has proposed investing 50 bln yen in Olympus
* Olympus said to be in talks with Sony on capital injection
* Olympus shares are down around 40 pct since October
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Terumo Corp said
on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against Olympus Corp,
seeking damages for lost shareholder value, and escalating a
tussle with the endoscope maker over a tie-up proposal.
Terumo, a medical device maker which holds a 2.5 percent
stake in Olympus, announced last week a proposal to invest 50
billion yen ($640 million) in cash-strapped Olympus.
The unusual step of going public with the proposal had
appeared to be a bid to rally shareholder support behind it
against rival offers from the likes of Sony Corp and
Fujifilm Holdings.
Terumo said it would sue Olympus under Japan's Financial
Instruments and Exchange Act for failing to disclose its
accounting fraud before signing a business and capital tie-up
with the medical equipment firm seven years ago.
Olympus allocated little over 6 million shares to Terumo
through a third-party allotment in August, 2005.
Terumo, which said the deadline for filing the suit was in
early August, would not disclose the amount it sought for
damages.
Olympus was not available to comment.
Shares in Olympus have shed nearly 40 percent since last
October, when the company's former CEO Michael Woodford blew the
whistle on a decade-long accounting fraud at the firm.
The single lens reflex camera maker admitted last year it
used improper accounting to conceal huge investment losses under
a scheme that began in the 1990s.
Olympus is in final talks with Sony to get a roughly 50
billion yen capital injection in return for a stake, according
to Japanese media reports. Terumo, as well as Fujifilm Holdings,
have already publicly said they are keen on an Olympus tie-up.
In response to Terumo's offer, which included forming a
joint holding company, Olympus, which also makes medical
devices, said last week that it was carefully considering the
proposal from Terumo, as well as other companies, and that no
decision had been made.
Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa told Reuters last month he
wants to boost the firm's shareholders' equity to 10 percent of
its total assets as soon as possible, from 4.6 percent as of
end-March.
To do so, the firm will need to secure some 50 billion yen in
fresh capital.