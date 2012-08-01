Olympus says Terumo sues for $85 mln over share loss

TOKYO Aug 1 Olympus Corp said on
Wednesday it had received a lawsuit filed by Terumo Corp
over loss of its shareholder value.
Olympus said Terumo, a Japanese medical device maker, is
demanding to be compensated for a loss of around 6.6 billion yen
($84.5 million) on its shareholding.
The loss followed a plunge in Olympus's share price after an
accounting scandal came to light last year.
Camera and endoscope maker Olympus said it does not expect
any other similar lawsuits.
Terumo holds a 2.5 percent stake in Olympus and has proposed
to invest 50 billion yen in cash-strapped
Olympus.