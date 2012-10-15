版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 02:34 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Tervita's proposed notes Caa2

Oct 15 Tervita Corp : * Moody's rates tervita's proposed notes caa2 * Rpt-moody's rates tervita's proposed notes caa2

