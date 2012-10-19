New Issue-Tervita sells $290 mln in notes

Oct 19 Tervita Corporation on Friday sold $290 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, RBC and TD Securities were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TERVITA AMT $290 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.7556 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 881 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS