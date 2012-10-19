版本:
New Issue-Tervita sells $290 mln in notes

Oct 19 Tervita Corporation on Friday
sold $290 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, RBC and TD Securities were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TERVITA

AMT $290 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2019  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.7556  FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa2    YIELD 10 PCT       SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 881 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

