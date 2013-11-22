BRIEF-Lrp V Luxembourg says sold 1.1 mln Tesco common shares at $18.63/share

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 22 TESCO Corp : * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. announces sale of common shares of Tesco
Corporation * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. - sold 1.1 million common shares of TESCO
Corp at a price of $18.63 per common share * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. says shares represent about 2.74% of the
outstanding common shares of Tesco * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. - following completion of the sale, co
held 5.8 million shares, 14.85% of the outstanding common shares of Tesco * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.