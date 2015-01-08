BRIEF-Tesco says recovery will be a "multi year effort"

Jan 8 Tesco Plc

* Says pension valuation due in May, consultation on changes in june, implementation Feb 2016

* CEO says investors understand not paying final dividend is right thing to do

* CEO says Trevor Masters to be international CEO, Ken Towle MD Central Europe and Turkey to leave business

* CEO says don't need to own Dunnhumby to get benefit from it

* CEO says firm's recovery will be a "multi year effort"