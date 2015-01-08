版本:
BRIEF-Tesco says could reach above average UK industry margins over medium term

Jan 8 Tesco Plc

* CFO says will try to run business to be an investment grade company

* CEO says it could reach above average industry margins in the UK in the medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
