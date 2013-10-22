REFILE-BRIEF-Tesco Corp says board and CFO mutually agreed to terminate employment relationship

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
Oct 22 Oct 22 TESCO Corp : * Says on October 18, board and CFO Robert L. Kayl mutually agreed to terminate their employment relationship effective November 11, 2013 * Says appointed John Dodson to interim CFO and interim principal accounting officer, effective November 11, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday