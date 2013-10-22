版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Tesco Corp says board and CFO mutually agreed to terminate employment relationship

Oct 22 Oct 22 TESCO Corp : * Says on October 18, board and CFO Robert L. Kayl mutually agreed to terminate their employment relationship effective November 11, 2013 * Says appointed John Dodson to interim CFO and interim principal accounting officer, effective November 11, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
