UPDATE 1-Buffett ups stake in Tesco after profit warning

* Berkshire Hathaway ups Tesco stake to 5.1 pct from 3.2 pct
* Move follows plunge in Tesco shares on profit warning
LONDON Jan 19 Billionaire U.S. investor
Warren Buffett has lifted his stake in Britain's Tesco
in a move likely to be seen as a vote of confidence in Chief
Executive Phil Clarke after a profit warning from the world's
No.3 retailer last week.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had increased its
stake in the British supermarket group from 3.21 percent to 5.08
percent as of Jan. 13, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
That's a day after Tesco warned trading profit for its
2012-13 financial year would be flat as it steps up investment
in its home market following its worst underlying Christmas
sales performance for decades.
Dubbed the "Sage of Omaha" for a string of investments that
have propelled him to number three on Forbes' 2011 list of the
world's wealthiest men, Buffett's share dealings are closely
watched in financial markets.
After buying into Tesco in 2006, Buffett has gradually
increased his holding.
Last year he caused a stir by saying Tesco should "look
hard" at its loss-making Fresh & Easy chain in the United
States, though he also said he remained supportive of the
business.
Tesco shares dropped as much as 19 percent on Jan. 12 and
hit a 34-month low of 311 pence on Monday.
At 1255 GMT, the stock was up 0.5 percent at 322.5 pence.
Tesco has come under fire from some investors after news
emerged that UK chief operating officer Noel Robbins sold around
200,000 pounds ($308,000) worth of shares eight days before its
profit warning.