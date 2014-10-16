Buffett cuts Tesco stake to below 3 pct

LONDON Oct 16 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway , has cut his vehicle's stake in troubled British grocer Tesco to below 3 percent, according to a stock market notification.

The filing, published on Thursday, said that on Oct. 13 Berkshire reduced its Tesco holding to "less than 3 percent".

Earlier this month Buffett said Berkshire's investment in Tesco was a "huge mistake."

Berkshire had a roughly 3.96 percent stake in Tesco's shares, according to an early May regulatory filing.

Tesco is reeling from an accountancy scandal and a downturn in trading. Its shares have fallen 48 percent so far this year. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)