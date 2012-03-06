Tesco CEO says U.S. business could break even this year-FT

LONDON, March 6 Tesco's U.S.
chain Fresh & Easy could break even as early as this year, the
British supermarket giant's chief executive told the Financial
Times in an interview published on Tuesday.
"I can see it's going to get through to break even," said
Philip Clarke, adding Fresh & Easy was likely to break even
periodically "in months of 2012 or 2013."
Fresh & Easy has accrued estimated losses of 700 million
pounds ($1.11 billion) since its inception in 2007, the report
said.
"What I am yearning for is a day I can say not just, 'Hey do
you know what, it's got to break even' but 'Look here at the
prospect of strong returns'," Clarke told the FT.
"The only reason for having any business is that it
generates a return...on investment that justifies you being
there. So, first job: break even. Second job: returns," he said.
Clarke has introduced changes at Fresh & Easy since taking
over from predecessor Terry Leahy, who set 2013 as the target
for when the chain would break even.
Clarke has refurbished stores, opened some smaller "Express"
shops and closed 12 units, the FT said.
Clarke would not be drawn on when he would make a final
decision on whether to stay in the U.S. or pursue a sale or
joint venture, the report said.
Tesco announced plans at the weekend to employ 20,000 new
staff in Britain. The retailer, which runs around 5,400 stores
in 14 countries, issued a profit warning in January on the back
of poor Christmas trading.
Clarke indicated that Tesco would announce in April fewer
store openings in Britain while it tries to improve its UK
business.
Tesco is expected to open fewer hypermarkets than in
previous years, but Clarke said big stores were "not dead" and
"not beached whales", according to the FT.