INSIGHT-Tesco's new boss - the outsider on the inside track

* New CEO Lewis, from Unilever, first external CEO in 95 yrs
* Unilever a big Tesco supplier, Lewis close to Tesco execs
* Predecessor Clarke dumped after second profit warning
* Lewis needs to rebuild management team after departures
under Clarke
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Aug 1 When Tesco needed a new
chief executive to rebuild the world's third-biggest retailer it
turned to "Drastic Dave" Lewis, a turnaround specialist who is
probably as close to being an insider as an outsider can be.
The 49-year-old earned the nickname during his 27 years at
Unilever, where he turned around a string of operations
including the consumer giant's British business, cutting costs
and energising staff with innovative marketing campaigns.
In October, with no direct retail experience, he takes on
the job of running Britain's biggest private sector employer,
which is battling its sharpest slowdown in four decades. He will
be the first external CEO the group has appointed in its 95-year
history.
Lewis was most recently global president of Unilever's
personal care division, responsible for brands such as Lifebuoy
and Dove soaps and TREsemme shampoo. That brand experience will
be tested by the task of putting the shine back on Tesco's
image.
He is also credited with having built a strong management
team at that division, and he will certainly need to flex the
same muscles at Tesco.
The veterans who ran the company under long-time CEO Terry
Leahy all left in the three-and-a-half-year reign of Phil
Clarke, who was unceremoniously pushed out on July 21 after a
second profit warning and with the stock at a decade low.
Four former senior Tesco executives told Reuters that Clarke
clashed with directors and was reluctant to take advice.
Three of the four said they knew Lewis and believed he had
the right attributes to get the retailer back on track.
Most importantly, he has a contact book stuffed full of
current and former directors and managers of Tesco, which is one
of Unilever's biggest clients.
"Unilever and Tesco have had a fabulous relationship," said
one former Tesco director of its British business, who asked not
to be named. He said executives from both firms would often
gather for golf trips and other social events.
"There was a very tight-knit relationship; it went way
beyond simply being a supplier. Dave Lewis would be at the heart
of that. He knows the business very well."
Analysts, drawing parallels with Tesco's current plight, say
when Lewis returned to Unilever UK in 2005 it was suffering from
declining market share, had an uncompetitive cost base and a
weak image with customers. Nine years on it looks very
different, having delivered its 27th consecutive quarter of
growth in July.
Interviews with several people who know Lewis describe him
as "very bright", "tough as old boots" and "entrepreneurial",
yet "unpretentious" and "self effacing". At dinners with
analysts, he seeks their views instead of doing all the talking.
"The fact that he's not a shopkeeper and he hasn't got a
history of being in retail will partly be to his advantage and
partly will be his challenge. He will be a breath of fresh air,"
said a second former director, who asked not to be named.
LOSING GROUND
Tesco, with a market valuation of 22 billion pounds ($37
billion) and over 500,000 staff, had been the darling of the
sector during two decades of uninterrupted earnings growth.
But it started losing ground in its key home market in the
final months of Leahy's 14 years at the helm. In January 2012,
10 months after Clarke took over, it issued a profit warning.
Like Britain's three other leading grocers - Wal-Mart's
Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons - Tesco
is being squeezed between hard discounters Aldi and
Lidl and by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer
at the premium end.
It was slow to react to the rapid change in the sector and
has also struggled with costly mistakes abroad.
"Not all of it was his fault, and he was inevitably dealt
some cards that were going to be awkward. But even if you've got
an awkward hand you can play it with care," said the second
former Tesco director.
Clarke declined to comment, but defenders of his record
would point to the tough economic conditions he had to deal with
in several markets and the substantial re-positioning of Tesco
he oversaw in a grocery market changing faster than ever before.
Those changes were most pronounced in the UK, where the
popularity of discounters increased sharply and where consumers
shopped more online and deserted big out-of-town stores in
favour of local convenience shops.
A third former director said the most damaging aspect of
Clarke's tenure was not the firm's decline in market share but
its haemorrhage of management talent.
Comparing the country managers and members of Tesco's
executive committee now to those inherited by Clarke from Leahy
he said: "There's a shocking contrast in terms of ability,
quality and experience. It's a profoundly weaker team."
Leahy had run Tesco with a leadership team of about 20,
which included a cadre of five key executives - Clarke, Tim
Mason, David Potts, Richard Brasher and Andy Higginson.
Under Leahy, senior executives would spend much of Thursday,
Friday and Saturday in stores around the country, looking for
changes in the way Britons shopped. The senior team would then
meet every Monday afternoon to discuss how to respond.
They would also spend at least two weeks a year in a depot
or the back of a store to properly understand how the business
operated and how it could improve.
While Clarke remained close to the shop floor, by December
2012 the other four had left Tesco - they didn't get on with
him, according to all three former directors - taking a combined
109 years of experience with them. Only a couple of Leahy's 20
remain today.
CATCHING UP
Lewis could rip up the leadership structure only put in
place by Clarke in June, which introduced a chief customer
officer and a chief creative officer to Tesco's executive
committee, and has been criticised for being unwieldy and
dysfunctional.
Analysts anticipate reversion to a simpler organisational
structure with shorter lines of communication and clearer
accountability.
The British executive also wondered whether Mason, whose
last Tesco job was running the ill-starred Fresh & Easy business
in the United States, and former UK and Asia chief Potts could
be lured back.
As well as strengthening management, Lewis also has to
restore Tesco's winning culture and the motivation of its vast
UK workforce of more than 310,000 people, which the former
directors said was undermined by micro-managing and endless
initiatives to improve the business under Clarke.
Lewis has big decisions to make on whether to go head to
head with the discounters in a full-blown price war, on what to
do with Tesco's huge underperforming out-of-town stores and on
further retrenchment from its 11 international markets.
"He knows the culture, he's been around the business a long
time," the former British executive said of Lewis. "The
supertanker is two degrees off course. Supertankers do take time
to get back on course again because they're such big monsters,
but big businesses have lots of tools in the tool kit."
Tesco and Lewis declined to comment for this story.
($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Will
Waterman)