Tesco's Dunnhumby ends exclusive JV in U.S. ahead of possible sale

LONDON, April 27 Dunnhumby, the customer data
business which has been put up for sale by British retailer
Tesco, said it was free to work with new clients in the
United States, in a move which could make it more attractive to
potential buyers.
Dunnhumby and its U.S. partner, The Kroger Co, said
on Monday they had agreed to change their exclusive joint
venture deal, enabling Dunnhumby to work with other retailers
and consumer goods companies in North America.
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, controls Dunnhumby but is
looking to sell all or some of the business, as part of a drive
by its new boss Dave Lewis to slash costs and sell assets to
mend group finances.
Analysts say Dunnhumby, which gathers and analyses data from
almost 1 billion shoppers globally to help companies create
customer loyalty and personalisation programmes, could be valued
at up to 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).
Kroger said that as part of the deal it would take on a
licence to use Dunnhumby's technology and retain 500 staff to
continue to find customer insights in its customer data. Under
the deal, Dunnhumby will no longer have access to Kroger's data.
Stuart Aitken, who previously led DunnhumbyUSA, will become
chief executive officer of 84.51°, the name Kroger is giving to
the former Dunnhumby business.
A spokesman for Tesco declined to provide any financial
details of the new arrangement between Dunnhumby and Kroger.
Sources close to the matter have said British advertising
group WPP has bid for a majority stake in Dunnhumby,
with other interested parties believed to include private equity
firms.
"This agreement's a precondition, really, to moving onto the
next stage of exploring the options for Dunnhumby," Shore
Capital analyst Clive Black said.
($1 = 0.6555 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Pottre)