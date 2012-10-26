Tesco edges closer to giving up on the U.S.

* U.S. chain Fresh & Easy remains loss-making 5 years on
* Tesco facing problems in UK, emerging markets
* Some investors urge exit or change of strategy in U.S.
By James Davey and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Oct 26 Tesco's billion pound
gamble to crack the United States may have only months to run as
investors and management focus more squarely on the British
retailer's struggling home business and slowing growth in
emerging markets.
Fresh & Easy (F&E), having absorbed nearly 1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion) of capital since its 2007 launch, remains
stubbornly loss-making in the cut-throat U.S. grocery market
where it competes with larger rivals Trader Joe's, Ralphs
, Whole Foods Market and Vons.
Earlier this month Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, posted
its first profit decline in nearly 20 years that reflected
investment to address a loss of share in the UK as well as
underlying sales declines in South Korea and eastern Europe.
At the same time F&E, which trades from 199, mainly
leasehold, stores in California, Arizona and Nevada, posted
first-half losses of 74 million pounds, similar to last year.
That put a big question mark over a target - already
repeatedly pushed back - for the chain to break even in its
2013-14 fiscal year, and prompted a renewed clamour for Chief
Executive Phil Clarke to call time on Tesco's U.S. adventure.
"We never liked the U.S. expansion, never thought it would
work and never believe it will work, so the sooner they
acknowledge this and exit F&E the better," said one of the top
25 largest shareholders in Tesco, on condition of anonymity.
Launched with great fanfare five years ago, F&E was a gamble
on a new format for U.S. shoppers - a convenience store, with
self-checkouts and a focus on cheaper own-brand goods.
But it is was quickly clear that Americans attached to their
brands and used to customer service would not easily be won
over, leading Tesco to start a series of changes and experiments
- like some assisted-service checkouts and even smaller format
F&E stores - that continue to this day.
APRIL DEADLINE?
Clarke, a Tesco career lifer who as a youth stacked shelves
in his local store, says progress is being made and customer
feedback is hugely positive, with 55 F&E stores profitable in
the first half, up from 30 at the start of the year, and nearly
half targeted to be profitable by the end of the year.
But though sales growth at outlets open over a year rose to
6.9 percent in the second quarter from 3.6 percent in the first,
it is well down on the double-digit rates of previous years.
Tesco's share price is down nearly a quarter over the last
year, and equates to just 10 times forecast earnings, versus
sector averages of 13 in Britain and 17.7 in the United States.
And with the group yet to prove its turnaround plan in
Britain will work, and also facing new challenges in emerging
markets, investors want to see compelling evidence that it makes
sense to devote even more money and management time to F&E.
"We think that the deadline is the prelims (Tesco's annual
results) in April," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.
Investec analyst Dave McCarthy said that, though management
seemed loathe to admit it, "it seems it is preparing to exit."
YODA'S ADVICE
Clarke's strategy is to limit F&E new store openings - and
thus spending - until the format is right. But his problem is
that, without the rapid expansion originally envisaged, central
overheads are not being spread over a larger enough number of
stores, making it more difficult to reach profitability.
"While we are not setting a deadline for F&E, I do have a
bit of a problem with the strategy," one of the top 15 largest
shareholders in Tesco told Reuters, adding he would prefer the
group either to accelerate store openings, or pull out.
"I am reminded of something Yoda says in one of the Star
Wars films, 'Do or not do, there is no try'. I would be happier
with them pursuing either of these strategies, in preference to
the current one, but I am starting to lean slightly towards the
idea of them giving up on the U.S.," added the investor.
F&E currently has a "negative worth" in most analysts'
valuations of Tesco as they believe the group would have to pay
any suitor to take it off its hands, and they say it is hard to
see who would want to take on a loss-making operation.
Earlier this month Tesco started selling F&E products in its
UK stores - a move seen by some as an attempt to improve F&E's
finances by triggering royalty payments to it.
If F&E has any chance of success it needs to increase sales
per store. That requires getting existing customers to spend
more and enticing infrequent shoppers to come more often.
Laura Parr, a 28-year-old transcriber visiting a F&E store
in San Francisco, shows what the chain is up against.
Parr has only shopped at the store a couple of times, even
though it is one of the closest grocery stores to her home, and
she's not impressed with the prepared meals.
"They always look really enticing and I always think they're
going to taste good, but they're mediocre," she said.
The same could be said for Tesco's foray into the U.S.